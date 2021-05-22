Sanders Capital LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

