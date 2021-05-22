Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Head to Head Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 18.28 $16.40 million $0.09 93.33 Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 4.79 $23.80 million $0.17 39.12

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

