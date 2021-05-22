Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 889,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 243,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

