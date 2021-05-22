Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

