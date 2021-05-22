Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 218,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

