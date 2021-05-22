Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,799 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,556.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 55,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $29.77.

