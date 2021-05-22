Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,799 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,556.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 55,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $29.77.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.