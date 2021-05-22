Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

CI stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

