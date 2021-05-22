Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

