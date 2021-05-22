Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 885,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $132.89 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.