Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

