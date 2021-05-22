Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,886 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

