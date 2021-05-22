Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 170,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,942. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.