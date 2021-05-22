Scott E. Huckins Sells 23,707 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $293,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.