Scott E. Huckins Sells 23,707 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $293,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

