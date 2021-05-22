Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.05 Per Share

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SAIN opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.02. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a one year high of GBX 514 ($6.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £815.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

