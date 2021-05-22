SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SCYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. Analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

