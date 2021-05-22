Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $246.33 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

