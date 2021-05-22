Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million.
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 3,569,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,446,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.84.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
