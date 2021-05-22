Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Livent in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

