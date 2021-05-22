Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 36.3% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Secret has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $116.51 million and $3.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00483043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.54 or 0.01247980 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,908,400 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

