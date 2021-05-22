SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $143,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.77. 60,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

