Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

