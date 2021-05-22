Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys £5,952.36 in Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Andrew Fairclough acquired 198,412 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,952.36 ($7,776.80).

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Serinus Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £27.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

