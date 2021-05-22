Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

