Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.