Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on S. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

S opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

