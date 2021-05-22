Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.77.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
