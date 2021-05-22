Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.77.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

