Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WIN stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £565.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.69.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

