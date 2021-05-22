Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WIN stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £565.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.69.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

