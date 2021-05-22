Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00876580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

