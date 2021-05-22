Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 122,055 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,947. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

