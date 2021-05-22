Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 1,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.