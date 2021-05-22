Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,376 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. 4,136,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

