Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,201,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,703,855. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

