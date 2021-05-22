SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:SRC opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.63 million and a PE ratio of 34.79. SigmaRoc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.27.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

