Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.92.
SLAB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. 289,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,495. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
