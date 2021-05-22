Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.92.

SLAB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. 289,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,495. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

