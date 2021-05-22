Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
