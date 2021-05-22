Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

