Simmons Bank Acquires 1,425 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

