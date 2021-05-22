Simmons Bank Acquires 226 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.