Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Simmons Bank cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

IYH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $269.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

