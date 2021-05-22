Simmons Bank Sells 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $219.14. 101,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.