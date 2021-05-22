Simmons Bank Sells 4,783 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.69. 1,714,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

