Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 607,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,827. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

