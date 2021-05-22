Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$814.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.48. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

