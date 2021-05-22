SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 319.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

