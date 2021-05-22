SmartCash Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $15.37 million and $1.20 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,342.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.32 or 0.06200220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.60 or 0.01759919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00473566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00160194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00632124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00454657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00398333 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

