Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 267,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

