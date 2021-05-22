Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.39. 3,786,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,080. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

