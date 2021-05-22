So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-$68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,955. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

SY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

