So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-$68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

