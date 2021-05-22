Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

SQM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,519. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

